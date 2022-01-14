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FULL SHOW: Supreme Court Rules Against Biden Vaccine Mandate
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100 views • January 14, 2022
It’s been a bad week for Joe Biden, and today didn’t help. The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden vaccine mandate, adding to Biden’s L’s this week, the low approval rating, record inflation, empty shelves and now failed vaccine mandate. Kamala Harris is not doing Biden any favors, as her damage control interview with NBC goes horribly wrong. Another infowarrior has successfully gotten on live TV with an Infowars message. Guests include 2 New York Freedom Rally leaders, Jo Rose and Kaoru Wang. Both have been arrested in their fight for freedom and they explain the current situation in New York.
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