Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DANGER Florida Enacts Forced Vax & Death Protocol
2460 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


October 12, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane speaks with attorney, activist and founder of American Freedom Information Institute, Shawn McBride who has been battling the dangerous Florida statutes enacted and signed into law by Governor Ron Desantis. Learn why Florida may actually be one of the most dangerous states in the union…at the whim of the State bureaucrats! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby


Be happy, eat paleo. Indulge, but stay healthy, check out Earth Echo Foods:https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane


Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:


https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby


https://www.MyPillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)


http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)


Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)


Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://redvoicemedia.net/ruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1np0qw-live-7pm-danger-florida-enacts-forced-vax-and-death-protocol.html


Keywords
healthfloridavaccinelawgovernormedicineron desantismandatesforceddangervaxstatutesjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidtruth in medicineshawn mcbridedr jane rubydr rubydeath protocoldr jane

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket