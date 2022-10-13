DANGER Florida Enacts Forced Vax & Death Protocol

Dr. Jane Ruby Show
October 12, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane speaks with attorney, activist and founder of American Freedom Information Institute, Shawn McBride who has been battling the dangerous Florida statutes enacted and signed into law by Governor Ron Desantis. Learn why Florida may actually be one of the most dangerous states in the union…at the whim of the State bureaucrats! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.
Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby
Be happy, eat paleo. Indulge, but stay healthy, check out Earth Echo Foods:https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane
Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:
https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby
https://www.MyPillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1np0qw-live-7pm-danger-florida-enacts-forced-vax-and-death-protocol.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.