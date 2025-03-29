© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vigilant News: Overhaul, X22 Report: Plandemic, Millstone Report: Vax Injury, Wendy Bell: Swamp | EP1516 - Highlights Begin 03/29/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6rdohk-ep1516.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Vigilant News 03/29 - HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Major Overhaul
*** 2:06
X22 Report with Dr. Simone Gold - The Medical Community Was In On It, Pandemic Was A Plandemic, Murder
https://rumble.com/embed/v6p4uyc/?pub=2trvx
*** 17:10
Millstone Report 03/29 - RFK's Vax Injury Tracker & Musk SLAMS Mark Kelly on Ukraine
https://rumble.com/embed/v6p5fau/?pub=2trvx
*** 21:22
Wendy Bell Radio 03/28 - The Swamp Things
https://rumble.com/embed/v6p4chc/?pub=2trvx
*****
D.O.G.E. on X
*****
D.O.G.E. Web Site
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths