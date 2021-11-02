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The AxeTruth Show – 10/30 SNL – Where you at?
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10 views • November 02, 2021
Where you at in America and in the world depends on what you are going through in this Psyop reality of a Pandemic which narrative is falling apart.
1. Meanwhile in Boulder Co huge maskless crowd having a huge halloween festival
2. Alphabet Soup Agenda news- First MALE wins homecoming QUEEN at Rock Bridge High School, Missouri
3. Video emerges of Vernon "Where The White People At" Jones him hitting on the young white girls at RSBN
4. Race Pimp Dr Boyce Watkins post video on Resident Joke Biden giving illegals 450k for being separated from their families for 2 weeks REPARATIONS FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS
5. While Jim Crow Joe Biden is considering handing out 450K Each in Reparations to illegal immigrants, the Kneegrow Bootlicks will be happy with a simple pat on the head
6. The war between black men and women continues the SHINES are blaming WHITEY 400 years ago slavery
7. Black Liberal reporter for news 12 The amount of times that I deal with street harassment as a female journalist who works alone is exhausting
8. This is a RACIST biracial Professor at Berkeley about the abolition of whiteness, white bodies, & Morbidly Obese Racist Professor Brittney Cooper at Rutgers University said 'we got to take these motherf*****s out' about white people
9. Kumguzzler Harris speaking in the Blowjob Crisis & Kumguzzler Harris also trying to pump up the small crowd very painful to watch
10. Bill Maher forces Democrat congressman to admit natural immunity exists & says the reason natural immunity is not allowed to be a discussion in America because theres NO MONEY IN IT
11. Gov DeSantis In Florida, there will be no vaccine mandate for children in our schools
12. White Mother speaks at school board meeting says "My six year old somberly came to me and asked if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school"
13. LA County Vaccine Mandate In Full Effect For Some Businesses
14. Predictive programming used in cartoon to show there true agenda
15. From a video game Video game from 2009. La Palma Psami coming to NYC predictive programing about volcano erupting causing a huge Tsunami that comes across the atlantic destroys NYC
16. NYC pumping non toxic gas in subway system for their safety
17. Bill Maher forces Democrat congressman to admit natural immunity exists & says the reason natural immunity is not allowed to be a discussion in America because theres NO MONEY IN IT
18. Gov DeSantis In Florida, there will be no vaccine mandate for children in our schools
19. LA County Businesses Bracing For Vaccine Requirement Going Into Effect Nov. 4
20. Shill Rogan talking with Dr Sanji Gupta about CNN lying about him taking a horse dewormer when he was taking Ivermectim prescription
21. Rep. Donalds Slams Climate Twitter 'Activists'
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Meanwhile in Boulder Co huge maskless crowd having a huge halloween festival
2. Alphabet Soup Agenda news- First MALE wins homecoming QUEEN at Rock Bridge High School, Missouri
3. Video emerges of Vernon "Where The White People At" Jones him hitting on the young white girls at RSBN
4. Race Pimp Dr Boyce Watkins post video on Resident Joke Biden giving illegals 450k for being separated from their families for 2 weeks REPARATIONS FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS
5. While Jim Crow Joe Biden is considering handing out 450K Each in Reparations to illegal immigrants, the Kneegrow Bootlicks will be happy with a simple pat on the head
6. The war between black men and women continues the SHINES are blaming WHITEY 400 years ago slavery
7. Black Liberal reporter for news 12 The amount of times that I deal with street harassment as a female journalist who works alone is exhausting
8. This is a RACIST biracial Professor at Berkeley about the abolition of whiteness, white bodies, & Morbidly Obese Racist Professor Brittney Cooper at Rutgers University said 'we got to take these motherf*****s out' about white people
9. Kumguzzler Harris speaking in the Blowjob Crisis & Kumguzzler Harris also trying to pump up the small crowd very painful to watch
10. Bill Maher forces Democrat congressman to admit natural immunity exists & says the reason natural immunity is not allowed to be a discussion in America because theres NO MONEY IN IT
11. Gov DeSantis In Florida, there will be no vaccine mandate for children in our schools
12. White Mother speaks at school board meeting says "My six year old somberly came to me and asked if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school"
13. LA County Vaccine Mandate In Full Effect For Some Businesses
14. Predictive programming used in cartoon to show there true agenda
15. From a video game Video game from 2009. La Palma Psami coming to NYC predictive programing about volcano erupting causing a huge Tsunami that comes across the atlantic destroys NYC
16. NYC pumping non toxic gas in subway system for their safety
17. Bill Maher forces Democrat congressman to admit natural immunity exists & says the reason natural immunity is not allowed to be a discussion in America because theres NO MONEY IN IT
18. Gov DeSantis In Florida, there will be no vaccine mandate for children in our schools
19. LA County Businesses Bracing For Vaccine Requirement Going Into Effect Nov. 4
20. Shill Rogan talking with Dr Sanji Gupta about CNN lying about him taking a horse dewormer when he was taking Ivermectim prescription
21. Rep. Donalds Slams Climate Twitter 'Activists'
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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