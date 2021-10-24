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Boris admits the jabs don‘t do what people think they do!
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301 views • October 24, 2021
Boris admits the jabs don‘t do what people think they do!
In a remarkably lucid moment, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that the jabs won't stop you catching Covid nor stop you spreading it. Now listen for more...!
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In a remarkably lucid moment, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that the jabs won't stop you catching Covid nor stop you spreading it. Now listen for more...!
David Vance Podcast
https://vancedavidatw.podbean.com
Join Today & Become a member
https://www.patreon.com/thedavidvance
Patreon App Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.patreon.android&;hl=en_US
Patreon App Apple Store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/patreon/id1044456188
BrandNewTube:
https://brandnewtube.com/@TheDavidVanceChannel
Hard Truth Podcast:
https://HardTruthWithDavidVanc....eAndIlanaMercer.Podb
A Tangled Web:
https://www.atangledweb.org
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