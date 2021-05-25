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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW,
TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021 - 9AM
EPISODE #2463
EP 2463-9AM COMMUNISTS ARE OUT OF CONTROL! ARE WE ALL READY FOR WAR? ALL HELL IS ABOUT TO BREAK LOOSE
A source within the Biden State Department wishing to remain anonymous has shared with Human Events News a document that indicates that all U.S. “Diplomatic and Consular posts” are being encouraged to display shows of support for Black Lives Matter on Tuesday, May 25, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The memo reads in part, “The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond (italics added) We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact.”
The memo, which is in part a woke statement on social justice, part an apology for U.S. actions, and part an endorsement of all BLM materials, expressly encourages the display of the BLM flag or banner at U.S. facilities (except on the actual flagpole that holds the American flag).
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17757
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