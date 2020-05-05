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Why do the MSM, YouTube, Google and Facebook censor Dr. Dan Erickson?
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57 views • May 05, 2020
Dr Dan Erickson's video has been viewed over 12 million times world wide. Watch/listen to this recording to see why MSM doesn't want this information to become widely known.
#FIREFAUCI #endthelockdown #filmyourhospital
#FIREFAUCI #endthelockdown #filmyourhospital
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