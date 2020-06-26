© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY about "No Forests on Flat Earth"? WORLDWIDE FLOOD!
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
45 views • June 26, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 5, 2016 with 30.5K views.
Robbie Davidson from Celebrate Truth & TheControversy7 discuss the video "No Forests on Flat Earth" from the biblical worldview. Most of the formations of mountains can be traced to the worldwide flood described in Genesis. There is so much proof right in front of our eyes to show a flood happened just like the bible states! Not millions of years of evolution like Scientism tells us.
We both believe that trees, animals and other aspects of creation could have very possibly been much larger than today and there are biblical texts that support giants as well but the idea that these giants cut down these massive trees & mined the whole earth is a little far fetched when trying to explain why the formations are the way they are with mountains, valleys, canyons etc. Also, while the theory of "No Forests on Flat Earth" is fascinating there is much to caution about when judging by our only infallible authority the Bible.
Hope you all enjoy and we look forward to all your feedback. Let's get a great discussion moving forward from a biblical view.
Blessings,
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUU19...
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Robbie Davidson from Celebrate Truth & TheControversy7 discuss the video "No Forests on Flat Earth" from the biblical worldview. Most of the formations of mountains can be traced to the worldwide flood described in Genesis. There is so much proof right in front of our eyes to show a flood happened just like the bible states! Not millions of years of evolution like Scientism tells us.
We both believe that trees, animals and other aspects of creation could have very possibly been much larger than today and there are biblical texts that support giants as well but the idea that these giants cut down these massive trees & mined the whole earth is a little far fetched when trying to explain why the formations are the way they are with mountains, valleys, canyons etc. Also, while the theory of "No Forests on Flat Earth" is fascinating there is much to caution about when judging by our only infallible authority the Bible.
Hope you all enjoy and we look forward to all your feedback. Let's get a great discussion moving forward from a biblical view.
Blessings,
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUU19...
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.