Yom Kippur Sept 28, 2020 Harvard, Did The Supreme Court Overthrow the Country? (4-5)

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Harvard University was founded in 1636 with the intention of establishing a school to train Christian ministers. In accordance with that vision, Harvard’s “Rules and Precepts,” adopted in 1646, stated (original spelling and Scriptural references retained):
Historical Note: The Pilgrims landed in 1620 400 years ago. They dedicated the land to God and proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ. 1646 they still had a peace treaty with the Indians. That lasted 50 years. Harvard is in Boston Mass. only 56 miles from Plymouth, Mass.
“2. Let every Student be plainly instructed, and earnestly pressed to consider well, the maine end of his life and studies is, to know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life (John 17:3) and therefore to lay Christ in the bottome, as the only foundation of all sound knowledge and Learning. And seeing the Lord only giveth wisedome, Let every one seriously set himself by prayer in secret to seeke it of him (Prov. 2:3).
In the one thousand nine hundred years since Jesus Died on the cross the appointments on the Supreme Court stopped serving the people. They stopped serving God. Stop serving Almighty God in the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Where all true power, authority, law and justice comes from. It is only through Almighty God. Evil judges started serving Satan, themselves and other Evil men like the CFR, Illuminati and the Jesuits. In the sixty's the Supreme court started making all service, proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ by the people through our government illegal. Evil appointments to the Supreme court like novice builders, children, foolish women started to tear down wreck, Foundation the Pilgrims had started with Harvard University. It lasted wonderfully for almost 300 years. For 300 hundred years good honest men as Master builders Had built a marvel of Judicial Greatness, Honesty, Integrity, fairness, and for all based on the Ten Commandments and the Bible.
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