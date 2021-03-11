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Howie Carr: Dems simply don't care about you
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30 views • March 11, 2021
WASHINGTON x THE BORDER: While the latest pandemic relief bill is on its way to Biden's desk, the administration is on defense mode in explaining the statistics being reported at the southern border. - Newsmax TV's Emerald Robinson, Heather Childers and Bob Sellers report, with longtime talk radio personality Howie Carr. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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