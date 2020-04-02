LOVE ALL LIFE Fear No Death (5) WHY DO WE SUFFER?

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LOVE ALL LIFE Fear No Death Part 5 Why Do We Suffer?
Why do we suffer? There are many reasons and judging others is not the right way to respond. Instead, understanding how our reality works and how we can better navigate what we experience is a much better approach. This video includes the individual consciousness, the collective consciousness, agreements, collateral damage, sabotage, a rigged matrix, seeing the growth, integration, lessons, and personal responsibility. It also includes a declaration to break karmic contracts and go off script.
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