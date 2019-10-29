© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexander Graham Bell: Work With All Our Might
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • October 29, 2019
On March 10, 1876 at the age of 29, Alexander Bell uttered his famous words over a new device that was about to change the world, “Watson, come here; I want you” was the instruction he gave to his assistant, Thomas Watson.
Bell once stated, “Self-education is a lifelong affair. There cannot be mental atrophy in any person who continues to observe, to remember what he observes, and to seek answers for his unceasing how and why about things.”
By learning from his example we can source the motivation to work with all our might.
Additional Resources:
http://www.TWCanada.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/tomorrowsworldviewpoint
Bell once stated, “Self-education is a lifelong affair. There cannot be mental atrophy in any person who continues to observe, to remember what he observes, and to seek answers for his unceasing how and why about things.”
By learning from his example we can source the motivation to work with all our might.
Additional Resources:
http://www.TWCanada.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/tomorrowsworldviewpoint
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.