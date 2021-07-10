© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING! ASTRAZENECA 'VACCINE' VIALS EXAMINED BY RESEARCHERS CONFIRM TOXIC POISON
Follow
4
Share
Report
202 views • July 10, 2021
Graphene oxide (GO) is the oxidized form of graphene. It is a single-atomic-layered material that is formed by the oxidation of graphite which is cheap and readily available. Graphene oxide is easy to process since it is dispersible in water and other solvents. Due to the oxygen in its lattice graphene oxide is not conductive, but it can be reduced to graphene by chemical methods.
Graphene oxide sees many applications in different fields, but mostly in modern technology.
In electronics, graphene oxide can be used in light emitting diodes (LEDs) and solar cell devices. Scientists are always looking for ways to increase the capacity and efficiency of energy storage, and advances in the processes to make graphene oxide have aided in this search. It’s been used as material for energy storage in supercapacitors.
SOURCE: Stew Peters
Graphene oxide sees many applications in different fields, but mostly in modern technology.
In electronics, graphene oxide can be used in light emitting diodes (LEDs) and solar cell devices. Scientists are always looking for ways to increase the capacity and efficiency of energy storage, and advances in the processes to make graphene oxide have aided in this search. It’s been used as material for energy storage in supercapacitors.
SOURCE: Stew Peters
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.