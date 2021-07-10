BREAKING! ASTRAZENECA 'VACCINE' VIALS EXAMINED BY RESEARCHERS CONFIRM TOXIC POISON

Graphene oxide (GO) is the oxidized form of graphene. It is a single-atomic-layered material that is formed by the oxidation of graphite which is cheap and readily available. Graphene oxide is easy to process since it is dispersible in water and other solvents. Due to the oxygen in its lattice graphene oxide is not conductive, but it can be reduced to graphene by chemical methods.



Graphene oxide sees many applications in different fields, but mostly in modern technology.

In electronics, graphene oxide can be used in light emitting diodes (LEDs) and solar cell devices. Scientists are always looking for ways to increase the capacity and efficiency of energy storage, and advances in the processes to make graphene oxide have aided in this search. It’s been used as material for energy storage in supercapacitors.

SOURCE: Stew Peters