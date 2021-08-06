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SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE !! - IT LOOKS LIKE SOMEBODY ISSUED A THREAT OR CLAIM ? MUST WATCH !!
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400 views • August 06, 2021
Will Paranormal says he is not going to say anything on why his last video was removed but it looks like he is being watched.
"I realize many know about the lie but have never seen this video proof just surfacing."
RUMBLE LINK WITH FULL VIDEO:
https://rumble.com/vkrc4i-survey-taken-to-arrest-all-non-vaxxers-and-jail-them-pentagon-hit-with-miss.html
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
"I realize many know about the lie but have never seen this video proof just surfacing."
RUMBLE LINK WITH FULL VIDEO:
https://rumble.com/vkrc4i-survey-taken-to-arrest-all-non-vaxxers-and-jail-them-pentagon-hit-with-miss.html
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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