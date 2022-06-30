*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022).







The legalism and humanism dual nature of Satan Lucifer’s hypocritical Western feminist nations’ pastors of “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel goddess and “love and light fake Christianity” Sananda Jesus god and “10% tithe income tax” Mammon god and “look like a hippo from behind” Adephagia god





Legalism





Satan Lucifer's “ordained & allowed & trained” unbiblical Illuminati job position "pastors" political commissars information monopoly officers (Bible’s group of lower-level caretakers in church), who stole the church leadership from the biblical group of apostles and elders real Christians, are legalists in making donators pay Old Testament Laws traditional laws "grain tithes to Levitical priests" fake 10% income tax on all salaries.





Humanism





Satan Lucifer's “ordained & allowed & trained” unbiblical Illuminati job position "pastors" political commissars information monopoly officers (Bible’s group of lower-level caretakers in church), who stole the church leadership from the biblical group of apostles and elders real Christians, are humanists in redefining New Testament natural laws to attract donators, such as on "women's head coverings" in order to have their heads controlled by the fallen angels to corrupt society and create the “highest among all heathen groups” over 50% divorce rate in churches to take away all of God’s protection and release all the fallen angel devils from the abyss.





No law allows black nobility's IRS to steal income tax or pastors to steal unbiblical 10% income tax





Not only is it illegal for Satan Lucifer’s unbiblical fake job position “pastors” political commissar information monopoly officers to steal unbiblical “Old Testament Laws Hebrew race Levitical priest grain tithe” income tax on 10% of the salary of the poor people struggling to feed their babies milk, but it is also illegal for Satan Lucifer’s reptilian hybrid Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist “gay mafia elites” governments to steal income taxes from the humans and humanoid species. There is no law that exists which allows for the stealing of income taxes by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and Pleiadian fallen angel “fake aliens” incarnate avatar black nobility families’ governments from God’s human homo-sapiens specie populace. The IRS is a sham agency created by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and Aldebaran Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatar black nobility families to steal 60% of it to the Vatican Draco underground base and 40% to the Draco Rothschild family London “The City” Illuminati finance headquarters. The US government is run using the CIA narcotics industry money, just like the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency was created by the black nobility families and hidden matriarchal rulers to create all the terrorism in the world to steal human rights and human privacy and the human specie & humanoid species’ guns. This is why our friendly 16th planet Pleiadian ally’s Vladimir kindly advised all Americans to never give up their private guns to Satan Lucifer and his Draco reptilian chimera alien Empire space fleet and their reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Nazi communist genocidal psychopathic eugenics universe extermination oligarchs.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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