BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No law allows black nobility's IRS to steal income tax or pastors to steal unbiblical 10% income tax
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
526 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • June 30, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022).


The legalism and humanism dual nature of Satan Lucifer’s hypocritical Western feminist nations’ pastors of “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel goddess and “love and light fake Christianity” Sananda Jesus god and “10% tithe income tax” Mammon god and “look like a hippo from behind” Adephagia god


Legalism


Satan Lucifer's “ordained & allowed & trained” unbiblical Illuminati job position "pastors" political commissars information monopoly officers (Bible’s group of lower-level caretakers in church), who stole the church leadership from the biblical group of apostles and elders real Christians, are legalists in making donators pay Old Testament Laws traditional laws "grain tithes to Levitical priests" fake 10% income tax on all salaries.


Humanism


Satan Lucifer's “ordained & allowed & trained” unbiblical Illuminati job position "pastors" political commissars information monopoly officers (Bible’s group of lower-level caretakers in church), who stole the church leadership from the biblical group of apostles and elders real Christians, are humanists in redefining New Testament natural laws to attract donators, such as on "women's head coverings" in order to have their heads controlled by the fallen angels to corrupt society and create the “highest among all heathen groups” over 50% divorce rate in churches to take away all of God’s protection and release all the fallen angel devils from the abyss.


No law allows black nobility's IRS to steal income tax or pastors to steal unbiblical 10% income tax


Not only is it illegal for Satan Lucifer’s unbiblical fake job position “pastors” political commissar information monopoly officers to steal unbiblical “Old Testament Laws Hebrew race Levitical priest grain tithe” income tax on 10% of the salary of the poor people struggling to feed their babies milk, but it is also illegal for Satan Lucifer’s reptilian hybrid Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist “gay mafia elites” governments to steal income taxes from the humans and humanoid species. There is no law that exists which allows for the stealing of income taxes by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and Pleiadian fallen angel “fake aliens” incarnate avatar black nobility families’ governments from God’s human homo-sapiens specie populace. The IRS is a sham agency created by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and Aldebaran Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatar black nobility families to steal 60% of it to the Vatican Draco underground base and 40% to the Draco Rothschild family London “The City” Illuminati finance headquarters. The US government is run using the CIA narcotics industry money, just like the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency was created by the black nobility families and hidden matriarchal rulers to create all the terrorism in the world to steal human rights and human privacy and the human specie & humanoid species’ guns. This is why our friendly 16th planet Pleiadian ally’s Vladimir kindly advised all Americans to never give up their private guns to Satan Lucifer and his Draco reptilian chimera alien Empire space fleet and their reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Nazi communist genocidal psychopathic eugenics universe extermination oligarchs.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

Willow Tohi
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy