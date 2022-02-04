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Winter Field Day amateur radio video 4: failing to establish digital mode radio
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41 views • February 04, 2022
I share this one primarily to demonstrate the knowledge and perseverance that may be required to achieve digital-mode connections via amateur radio. The operator here has been successful numerous times from his radio shack, but the equipment on this deployment did not function correctly. Call it “Another lesson learned”. More challenges to be solved.
American Legion Corvallis Montana Post #91 planned and put together this remote winter radio operation to improve our skills, learn and practice providing emergency communications in less than ideal conditions.
This is the fourth of four clips I am sharing from that weekend event.
American Legion Corvallis Montana Post #91 planned and put together this remote winter radio operation to improve our skills, learn and practice providing emergency communications in less than ideal conditions.
This is the fourth of four clips I am sharing from that weekend event.
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