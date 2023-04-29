The Overton Window of Sexual Morality

My commentary on the 2023 AchareiMot - Kedoshim torah portions. Other videos cited: Abominations in the Bible - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d14DTAnBLEQ&t=36s Death of America Series Part 2 of 13: Controversial History of the Founding Fathers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gAlcUU-NZI&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=2 Death of America Series Part 3 of 13: Sin in the Church; Prayer Removed from School - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBvw-7IUMmg&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=3 Repentance and Forgiveness - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV58QaMbWI0&t=2s Abstinence and Sexual Immorality in the Torah / Bible - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgX3Naf_kbc&t=513s Galatians Unearthed Part 14 of 21: Spirit of the Law vs Letter of the Law; Do You Stone People? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJHK3OF4-KQ&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f&index=14 The Media, Propaganda, and Following the Crowd - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_djvvK-x6jE Death of America Series Part 7 of 13: History of the Gay Rights Movement - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka1p_9pu_pI&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=7 Bible verses cited: Matthew 7:24-27 Sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overton_window Pic sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overton_window#/media/File:Overton_Window_diagram.svg https://i1.wp.com/www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/banner.jpg?resize=478%2C268&ssl=1 Why Doesn't the Church Hold Leaders Accountable Today? Pietism - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i17MQ_OKHRw&t=3s Donations: paypal.me/hthrun Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

