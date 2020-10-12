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Tucker Carlson October 12, 2020
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32 views • October 13, 2020
When Democrats use phrases like “The People” or “The Will of ‘the People’,” who exactly are they talking about? Themselves, of course. They don’t care about Americans; they’ve proven that so many times it’s not even debatable anymore.
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