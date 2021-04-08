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Training:Your Mitochondria
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36 views • April 08, 2021
Dr. Moore is recognized as an authority in the application of natural pain solutions and regenerative injection therapies to treat all varieties of musculoskeletal conditions. As both a board-certified Naturopathic and Chiropractic physician, she brings a unique perspective and expertise to the diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic conditions.
Throughout her professional career, Dr. Tyna Moore has focused on pain and musculoskeletal conditions. It was through her own illnesses as a child that inspired her to pursue medicine. She was fortunate enough to begin working with her mentor, Dr. Rick Marinelli, ND just out of undergrad as part of his office staff. Having battled her own chronic pain issues and injuries in the past, as well as seeing Dr. Marinelli’s work in action, Dr. Moore knows first-hand how potent a treatment natural regenerative injection therapies can be.
Throughout her professional career, Dr. Tyna Moore has focused on pain and musculoskeletal conditions. It was through her own illnesses as a child that inspired her to pursue medicine. She was fortunate enough to begin working with her mentor, Dr. Rick Marinelli, ND just out of undergrad as part of his office staff. Having battled her own chronic pain issues and injuries in the past, as well as seeing Dr. Marinelli’s work in action, Dr. Moore knows first-hand how potent a treatment natural regenerative injection therapies can be.
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