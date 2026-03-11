ISRAEL EYES TÜRKIYE NEXT

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on Bloomberg, as Israel wages war on Iran:

Now warning that Türkiye's Erdogan may be building a "new axis of radical Sunni Islam" and linking himself with Julani in Syria, as well Qatar, and Hamas.

"If they try and surround us with terror, we will not sit idle."

Adding: Erdogan, (president of Turkey):

Israel, which believes it can secure its safety by terrorizing the region, is intensifying its attacks in Gaza while ignoring the ceasefire it has already failed to abide by, and at the same time has begun an attempt to occupy Lebanon.

Our geography is slowly being dragged toward disaster in the hands of a massacre network that has fallen into a syndrome of arrogance.

Erdogan:

Even the Israeli public, who spend every night in shelters, are now openly saying that the greatest disaster to befall them since the Holocaust is Netanyahu.

Adding:

Almost 20,000 civilian buildings across Iran have suffered damage during the ongoing Epstein coalition illegal war, said the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The humanitarian organisation said its preliminary assessments show that about 19,734 civilian structures have been affected.

Among the damaged sites are hospitals, schools and aid facilities

➡️It said 77 medical centres.

➡️65 educational institutions were also among the buildings hit.

➡️It also reported damage to 16 facilities operated by the organisation itself.