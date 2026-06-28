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PASTOR LEON BENJAMIN: The Midnight Knock the Church Can’t Ignore | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa
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Pastor Leon Benjamin joins us backstage at the ReAwaken Reunion in Tulsa for a powerful conversation about obedience, prophecy, revival, and the remnant rising in America. Leon shares the story behind the prophetic word he gave Flyover Conservatives during one of our darkest moments — a word that helped us keep going when we were ready to quit. He also dives into what he calls the “midnight hour,” the moment when the Church must wake up, hear the knock at the door, and be ready to respond. From Tulsa to the nation, Pastor Leon believes God is building something bigger than a movement — He is building community, strengthening the Ecclesia, and calling believers into deeper obedience, stronger faith, and Spirit-led action.
This is a conversation about hearing God’s voice, staying awake in a lonely and divided world, and answering the call when it matters most.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
Clay Clark
WEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.com
Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn more
Pastor Leon Benjamin
WEBSITE: www.therealremnantchurch.com
X: www.x.com/leonbenjamin
Pastor Leon Benjamin is a preacher, community leader, Navy veteran, and bold advocate for biblical truth. Alongside his wife, Pastor Maria Benjamin, he leads The Real Remnant Church, a ministry focused on strengthening families, empowering believers, and calling the Church into Spirit-led obedience. A longtime pastor and former congressional candidate in Virginia’s 4th District, Pastor Leon is known for his prophetic insight, passionate preaching, and commitment to faith, family, freedom, and America’s spiritual awakening. Through his ministry and involvement in the ReAwaken America movement, he continues to encourage believers to wake up, answer the call, and become part of the remnant rising.
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
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► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
This is a conversation about hearing God’s voice, staying awake in a lonely and divided world, and answering the call when it matters most.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
Clay Clark
WEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.com
Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn more
Pastor Leon Benjamin
WEBSITE: www.therealremnantchurch.com
X: www.x.com/leonbenjamin
Pastor Leon Benjamin is a preacher, community leader, Navy veteran, and bold advocate for biblical truth. Alongside his wife, Pastor Maria Benjamin, he leads The Real Remnant Church, a ministry focused on strengthening families, empowering believers, and calling the Church into Spirit-led obedience. A longtime pastor and former congressional candidate in Virginia’s 4th District, Pastor Leon is known for his prophetic insight, passionate preaching, and commitment to faith, family, freedom, and America’s spiritual awakening. Through his ministry and involvement in the ReAwaken America movement, he continues to encourage believers to wake up, answer the call, and become part of the remnant rising.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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