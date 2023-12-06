Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1853 - Jillian Ludwig - Jillian's friends & family mourn
channel image
The Fire Rises
101 Subscribers
38 views
Published 13 hours ago

Taylor, a career criminal, opened fire on a car from a public housing complex across the street. One of the bullets struck Jillian, a freshman at Belmont University, in the head as she walked through Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, in a crime caught on surveillance video. She lay undiscovered for an hour, before being taken to the hospital, where she died 2 days later.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket