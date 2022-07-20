Living By Faith Was Taught in the Epistles Too

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d

For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.

For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith. Romans 1:16-17