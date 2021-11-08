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Sky News Australia: 'We Come For Your Children' Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ 'WOKE' Agenda [07.11.2021]
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160 views • November 08, 2021
'We Come For Your Children!'
The Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Plain Sight...
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Sky News host Chris Smith says children's literature is being "massacred by woke minorities" for the good of their latest political campaign.
"The examples are infinite now, the twisting of wonderful stories is beyond disgraceful, and education authorities are too woke within their own ranks, to pull this stuff up," Mr Smith said.
"The reason these stories have lasted for centuries, is that they're just damn good stories.
Original: Children's literature is being 'massacred by woke minorities'
16,077 views Nov 7, 2021
Sky News Australia
2.12M subscribers
https://youtu.be/WZzrSQ-LYKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
The Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Plain Sight...
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Sky News host Chris Smith says children's literature is being "massacred by woke minorities" for the good of their latest political campaign.
"The examples are infinite now, the twisting of wonderful stories is beyond disgraceful, and education authorities are too woke within their own ranks, to pull this stuff up," Mr Smith said.
"The reason these stories have lasted for centuries, is that they're just damn good stories.
Original: Children's literature is being 'massacred by woke minorities'
16,077 views Nov 7, 2021
Sky News Australia
2.12M subscribers
https://youtu.be/WZzrSQ-LYKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
Keywords
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