Saved From Being Burned Alive, Cathy O’Brien Discloses Clinton Abuse and CIA’s Cocaine Industry (Part 2)

Three decades ago Cathy O’Brien was being transported to the Bohemian Grove in northern California where she was to be burned alive in an occult ritual at the age of 30. However, God had other plans, and she was heroically rescued shortly before her execution by U.S. Government Intelligence insider Mark Phillips. Cathy explains how she was victimized with horrific sex abuse and mental torture by our own government. In addition, she was utilized to lay the groundwork for NAFTA - which was a coverup for CIA-facilitated cocaine activities taking place across the border. She also details the horrific occult and criminal abuses of the Clinton political aristocracy. Cathy discloses how the CIA weaponized Hollywood to manipulate the masses and warns that many children are targeted for mind control.







TAKEAWAYS





Information control is mind control and Hollywood is responsible for this mass manipulation





Individuals are far more susceptible to mind control when they are vulnerable or traumatized





Bill and Hillary Clinton were heavily involved in trafficking, occultist ritualism, and mind control when Cathy was victimized by them





TRANCE Formation of America reveals the details behind Cathy’s 30-year enslavement to the global elite







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