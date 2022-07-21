Saved From Being Burned Alive, Cathy O’Brien Discloses Clinton Abuse and CIA’s Cocaine Industry (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Three decades ago Cathy O’Brien was being transported to the Bohemian Grove in northern California where she was to be burned alive in an occult ritual at the age of 30. However, God had other plans, and she was heroically rescued shortly before her execution by U.S. Government Intelligence insider Mark Phillips. Cathy explains how she was victimized with horrific sex abuse and mental torture by our own government. In addition, she was utilized to lay the groundwork for NAFTA - which was a coverup for CIA-facilitated cocaine activities taking place across the border. She also details the horrific occult and criminal abuses of the Clinton political aristocracy. Cathy discloses how the CIA weaponized Hollywood to manipulate the masses and warns that many children are targeted for mind control.
TAKEAWAYS
Information control is mind control and Hollywood is responsible for this mass manipulation
Individuals are far more susceptible to mind control when they are vulnerable or traumatized
Bill and Hillary Clinton were heavily involved in trafficking, occultist ritualism, and mind control when Cathy was victimized by them
TRANCE Formation of America reveals the details behind Cathy’s 30-year enslavement to the global elite
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
TRANCE Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3GlV6qS
🔗 CONNECT WITH TRANCE MOVIE
Website: https://trance.movie/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TranceTheFilm
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trancethefilm/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TranceTheFilm
Telegram: https://t.me/trance_cathyobrien
🔗 CONNECT WITH CATHY O’BRIEN
Website: https://trance-formation.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/