Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Could Taking Statins to Lower Cholesterol Be Low Value Care? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.10.19)

126 views • July 10, 2022

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Dr Daniels examines the latest science behind the use of statins so you can decide for yourself. Tune In. Think Happens

Could taking statins to lower cholesterol be low value care? You Decide.

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