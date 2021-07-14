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X22 REPORT: Running Red, Red Lines Are About To Be Crossed, Zero Bubble
GalacticStorm
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210 views • July 14, 2021
July 13, 2021
X22 REPORT Ep. 2526b - Running Red, Red Lines Are About To Be Crossed, Zero Bubble

The [DS] is panicking, [JB] flies off to PA to convince people that there is no such thing as election fraud. The people know better, people are awake. The [DS] is now putting everything in place for [FF1], they are now moving authorities into FL and CA. The [DS] is going to cross red lines, everything is about to run red. The truth is about to come out and the elite need to control the narrative, they will try everything and anything, but this will fail, the patriots know the playbook, countermeasures in place.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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politicsdeep stateelection fraudx22 report
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