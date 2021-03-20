Mike Lindell To Sue Dominion; MI Judge Bombshell Election Ruling & More

Mike Lindell has vowed to sue Dominion Machines for election interference, even after being sued by Dominion along with Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for a whopping $1.2 Billion.



A Michigan Judge delivered a bombshell ruling that President Trump was right in his claims that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally made changes to the election just days before the Presidential Election.



As we all know, Dominion voting systems filed a 1.2 billion dollar lawsuit against not only Mike Lindell, but also Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and threatened many news providers with cease and desist orders, trying to intimidate and use scare tactics as a way to get them to stop talking about the election fraud that took place on November 3rd, and frankly, even before that.



Mike Lindell publicly celebrated the lawsuit, saying that it is great news because now he can litigate and present his evidence of election fraud in a court setting, and not just to the lamestream media that will not cover it.



In response to Dominion, Mike Lindell has vowed to launch counter-suits against Dominion for election interference and one would assume other constitutional violations as it seems that there are many to choose from. Good luck Mike, we are all on your side.



#MikeLindell #Dominion #MichiganRuling