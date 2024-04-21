Israel Retaliates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are seeing a war of "Retaliation" between Israel and Iran, but a type of warfare that is well announced, does not rattle the markets, and more resembles a WWE show rather than all-out war. I am not calling for all-out war, that would make either Israel or Iran look like Gaza today and it could turn nuclear. But unless the two parties start peace negotiations, not something done in today's world, look at Ukraine, then at some point, unannounced bloody attacks will start at some point. The United States could end things by not funding Israel, but Congress wants more war. Has everyone gone mad?