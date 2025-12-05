United Methodist Church Pastor Shocks His Congregation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rev. Dr. Phil Phaneuf is the senior minister of The United Methodist Church of North Chili, a small UMC denomination in Rochester, NY.
During his November 23, 2025, sermon, Phaneuf, 51, shocked congregants by announcing that he was transgender and had already begun taking hormone replacement therapy, adding, “I’m not becoming a woman. I’m giving up pretending to be a man.”