IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays #3 with Your Favorite Psychic Maureen Keefe

"IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays" are an opportunity to ask your favorite Professional Psychic, Maureen Keefe, what it is like to be a professional psychic, Psychic Reading How-to's, questions about psychic abilities & gaining mastery of your clairs, etc.I will be livestreaming on YouTube & Facebook on Tuesday's 5pm MDT*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.comTopics:2:03 Twin Flame Relationship8:27 Free Gift~Anxiety Busting Miracle Tool9:33 Questions about Twin Flame11:00 Goal of an Ascension Cycle15:06 Soul Connection16:41 Pranic Breathing21:31 Soul Essence25:27 Jealousy and Dogs XD30:34 Self Love33:20 Releasing Trauma Exercise35:23 Start with Yourself42:15 Mirror Work47:24 God bubble