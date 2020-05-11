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Is Bill Gates Profiting From The Outbreak? Or Is Something Far More Sinister Taking Place?
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15 views • May 11, 2020
As we see what is now being called a global health emergency regarding the Coronavirus continue to grow on a daily basis, we also see how the solutions to this crisis fall in line with pre positioned plans and agendas.
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