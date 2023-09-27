Brave TV - Sept 27, 2023 - Link Between Parasites, Cancer, Breast Milk & The Covid BioWeapon

Parasites are organisms that live in or on another organism, known as the host, and benefit by deriving nutrients at the host's expense. Some parasites have been identified as potential carcinogens due to their ability to induce cancer in their hosts. The liver fluke, for instance, is a parasitic flatworm that can cause a form of bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma when it infects the liver. Another example is Schistosoma haematobium, a parasitic worm found in certain regions, which has been linked to bladder cancer. The mechanisms through which parasites contribute to carcinogenesis can be multifaceted and might involve chronic inflammation, DNA alterations, and disruptions in the host's immune responses.Show more
Mothers with two types of immunity from COVID - disease-acquired and mRNA vaccination-acquired - produced breast milk with active SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
Infected mothers produced high levels of IgA antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in breast milk, while vaccine-acquired immunity produced robust IgG antibodies. Both types of antibodies provided neutralization against SARS-CoV-2, according to study co-author Bridget Young.
Sources: https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/story/new-study-finds-evidence-of-covid-antibodies-in-breast-milk-of-vaccinated-mothers
