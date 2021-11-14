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1 Peter 2:2 Are you Really Sincere to God...?
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40 views • November 14, 2021
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1 Peter 2:2
“As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:”
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
1 Peter 2:2
“As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:”
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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