Armageddon: end-time spiritual battle between good and evil

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His Brighteon channel is SDRMedia. His website is SDRMinistries.org.



The name Armageddon strikes terror and foreboding in the minds of many. Some imagine a great world war surrounding the Middle East. Others envision an Antichrist battling for world supremacy. Still others do not know what to believe or expect. The word Armageddon itself translates a symbolic name (see Strong's Exhaustive Concordance, #717). Yet the Scriptures do teach that there will be an immense battle which involves the whole world! This battle and controversy will not be fought with literal weapons, such as guns, tanks, aircraft, or armed forces. But will be fought, has already begun to be fought, and will continue to grow in intensity until every person in the world becomes involved.



Revelation 16:13-16 - And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame. And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.



Armaggedon is a spiritual battle for your mind, which we must be ready for daily as detailed by the apostle Paul in Ephesians 6:11-18. Armageddon is a spiritual battle for your soul between the Most High and the adversary, between Truth that is found in the Father (Deuteronomy 32:4), His Son (John 14:6), His Holy Spirit (1 John 5:6), His word (John 17:17) and His commandments (Psalm 119:142), and the adversary, Satan, who has deceived the world including Babylon or the Roman church and her sisters, including the Protestant churches and the SDA, all of which keep beliefs and doctrines that are tainted in paganism.



Please turn to Christ, Who is your hope for eternal salvation, flee worldliness (1 John 2:15-17) and through the Holy Spirit, keep His holy and eternal ten commandments in anticipation of what to expect in heaven (Exodus 20:3-17; Micah 4:1-3; Revelation 14:12; Revelation 22:14).



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.