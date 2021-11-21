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New Powerful Common (real) law backed Letter for care home workers in England and Wales
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30 views • November 21, 2021
New Powerful Common (real) law backed Letter for care home workers in England and Wales
https://rumble.com/vpjzb3-new-powerful-common-real-law-backed-letter-for-care-home-workers-in-england.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
Please be generous and remember to give me a 'Rumble'.
The links to download a free copy of these letters are found below. This is an excerpt taken from the full program where Graham Moore gives a walk through of a letter designed to be completed by any employee who is facing an order from an employer they must receive a mandatory vaccination in order to retain their employment status. It is designed for health care workers but the same law would apply to other employees.
The full program is found here:-
https://rumble.com/voyzo9-new-powerful-common-real-law-backed-letter-for-care-home-workers-in-england.html
Peeps WOW what a letter.
By Statute and Common Law the owners, operators, managers and Directors of care homes must have Employer Liability Insurance for loss, injury caused by the said "vaccine" they must show evidence of this to the employee. This is a criminal offence that occurs from the date they sent the letter instructed the employees to have the jab (death shot). Everyday from that day is a fine day, of level 4 fine on conviction, meaning if the letter instructing you to have the jab was 30 days ago, that is a fine of £2500 x 30 = £75,000 - 60 days = £150,000 etc.
People here is the link to the Rumble video of the Rubin Report and Locals owner and rumble owner. Please add a rumble to my comment and show them the English exist! We the English need their platform.
https://rumble.com/voxf16-november-8-2021.html
Here is the link to the employee letter.
https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fpjhlaw.co.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F11%2FCareHome-Employee-Letter.docx&;wdOrigin=BROWSELINK
Care Home Employee letter
https://pjhlaw.co.uk/no-jab-no-job-employment-tribunal-claims/
Uploaded 21 November 2021 to Rum,BE,B,Uge
https://rumble.com/vpjzb3-new-powerful-common-real-law-backed-letter-for-care-home-workers-in-england.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
Please be generous and remember to give me a 'Rumble'.
The links to download a free copy of these letters are found below. This is an excerpt taken from the full program where Graham Moore gives a walk through of a letter designed to be completed by any employee who is facing an order from an employer they must receive a mandatory vaccination in order to retain their employment status. It is designed for health care workers but the same law would apply to other employees.
The full program is found here:-
https://rumble.com/voyzo9-new-powerful-common-real-law-backed-letter-for-care-home-workers-in-england.html
Peeps WOW what a letter.
By Statute and Common Law the owners, operators, managers and Directors of care homes must have Employer Liability Insurance for loss, injury caused by the said "vaccine" they must show evidence of this to the employee. This is a criminal offence that occurs from the date they sent the letter instructed the employees to have the jab (death shot). Everyday from that day is a fine day, of level 4 fine on conviction, meaning if the letter instructing you to have the jab was 30 days ago, that is a fine of £2500 x 30 = £75,000 - 60 days = £150,000 etc.
People here is the link to the Rumble video of the Rubin Report and Locals owner and rumble owner. Please add a rumble to my comment and show them the English exist! We the English need their platform.
https://rumble.com/voxf16-november-8-2021.html
Here is the link to the employee letter.
https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fpjhlaw.co.uk%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F11%2FCareHome-Employee-Letter.docx&;wdOrigin=BROWSELINK
Care Home Employee letter
https://pjhlaw.co.uk/no-jab-no-job-employment-tribunal-claims/
Uploaded 21 November 2021 to Rum,BE,B,Uge
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