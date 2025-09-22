BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New Politics - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 283 [2013]
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
Premieres 09/26/25, 04:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the alternative rock band, New Politics, while on Uproar Festival 2013 with Alice In Chains, Jane's Addiction, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, Walking Papers, Danko Jones, Middle Class Rut, and Chuck Shaffer Picture Show.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 22, 2013

Location - First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL


KEEP UP WITH NEW POLITICS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/newpolitics

Instagram - https://instagram.com/newpoliticsmusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/NewPolitics


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:41 Driver's Area

01:18 Lounge Part 1

03:07 Bunks

04:20 Lounge Part 2


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:41Driver's Area

01:18Lounge Part 1

03:07Bunks

04:20Lounge Part 2

