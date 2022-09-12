X22 REPORT Ep. 2872b - Define Insurgency? Define Counterinsurgency, Operational Confirmed

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2872b - Sept 12, 2022

Define Insurgency? Define Counterinsurgency, Operational Confirmed

The [DS] is panicking, they have deployed all assets, they are going after Trump with everything they have, this is exactly what the patriots want. This exposes the true agenda of the [DS], sometimes people need to see it to believe it. Trump is making countermoves and each time the [DS] fights against it, it shows how they are not following the rule of law. Scavino has now confirmed that we are operational, the [DS] is continuing their narrative of domestic terrorists. This is not going to end well for them and their foot soldiers. Define Insurgency, Define Counterinsurgency?



