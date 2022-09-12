Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2872b - Define Insurgency? Define Counterinsurgency, Operational Confirmed
180 views
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2872b - Sept 12, 2022

Define Insurgency? Define Counterinsurgency, Operational Confirmed

 The [DS] is panicking, they have deployed all assets, they are going after Trump with everything they have, this is exactly what the patriots want. This exposes the true agenda of the [DS], sometimes people need to see it to believe it. Trump is making countermoves and each time the [DS] fights against it, it shows how they are not following the rule of law. Scavino has now confirmed that we are operational, the [DS] is continuing their narrative of domestic terrorists. This is not going to end well for them and their foot soldiers. Define Insurgency, Define Counterinsurgency?   

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

