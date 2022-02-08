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American "Elites" Try to Cancel #JoeRogan vs the State of Free Speech Around the World
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97 views • February 08, 2022
Entitled privileged leftist Americans, believing that the rest of the world has so much better than the land of the free, the home of the brave, are doing all they can to cancel the first amendment, and kii step in doing so is canceling Joe Rogan.
They have no idea how good they have it versus the other countries where I've seen how the lack of free-speech negatively affect society, be at Thailand, Syria, China, Russia, or other areas of the Middle East.
#FreeSpeech #censorship
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They have no idea how good they have it versus the other countries where I've seen how the lack of free-speech negatively affect society, be at Thailand, Syria, China, Russia, or other areas of the Middle East.
#FreeSpeech #censorship
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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