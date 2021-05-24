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LIGHT BULB LIGHTS UP WHEN TOUCHED TO COVID INJECTION SITE? [2021-05-24] (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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3821 views • May 24, 2021
LIGHT BULB LIGHTS UP WHEN TOUCHED TO COVID INJECTION SITE? [2021-05-24] (VIDEO)

The MAGNET CHALLENGE has become popular among the Covidiot Sheeple that have taken the Covid jab. Will the LIGHT BULB CHALLENGE be their next form of entertainment while waiting for their MASS DEPOPULATION EVENT? Time will tell. Others will try this too, just like others are doing the magnet challenge. If it is fake, it will be shown to be so, but we all know now that the magnet challenge is well confirmed as REAL. If you haven't gotten the Depopulation Jab yet, hopeful you don't follow the rest of the lemmings over the cliff. JUST SAY NO, and DO NOT CONSENT!!!

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
5gagenda 21agenda 2030depopulation agendaplandemicscamdemicmrna bioweapon
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