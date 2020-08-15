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ShadowGate - Deep State Documentary By Millie Weaver
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74 views • August 15, 2020
ShadowGate is a documentary by Millie Weaver exposing the deep state's psychological warfare tactics using social media, that was once used on terrorists in foreign countries, is now being used against the American people to influence public opinion and our elections.
Millie Weaver has now become a political prisoner for merely exposing what the deep state has been doing to us, we the people, for years now.
Please pray for Millie and her family that she and her husband will be released from jail unscathed and that they will be reunited with there children soon.
Millie Weaver has now become a political prisoner for merely exposing what the deep state has been doing to us, we the people, for years now.
Please pray for Millie and her family that she and her husband will be released from jail unscathed and that they will be reunited with there children soon.
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