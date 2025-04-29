BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KENNETH COPELAND AND PAULA WHITE 👁‍🗨 HEAR THE SOUND OF VICTORY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Kenneth Copeland and Paula White hear the sound of V I C T O R Y


Fun fact: Washington is where they heard the sound of V I C T O R Y!


Thanks For Watching!


_Links_


SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLAsbwR9nks_uIbOBnLIIcA?view_as=subscriber


Second Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8rpYFsuBHlDSYsglkjXvg


Lonkless: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H10U5VhOsLmLf0LzVDPEA


Please Note: *Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair uses is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.*


Feel Free To Give Me Videos Suggestions And Any Feedback Is Very Much Appreciated - Greg Turtleston


_Thanks For Watching, I Appreciate Ya!!!_


#KennethCopeland #FUNNI #GregTheTurtle #PaulaWhite


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOlYlMnEG7k

