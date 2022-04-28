X22 Report B 04. 27. 22.

Ep. 2761b - C Comes Before D, The Next Phase Will Bring Justice, Buckle Up🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFFThe [DS] is struggling to stay alive, they are fighting for their lives. JS sends a message, the letter "C", C comes before D. Justice is coming. The bullhorn has been taken away from the [DS] and they panicking because the people are going to learn that they have been living in a propaganda illusionary world. The majority was always there but the [DS] tried to mask it with the their [DS] machine, this has come to and end, the next phase will bring justice.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.