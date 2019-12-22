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Εάν δεν φτιάξουμε ελληνικό εθνικιστικό κίνημα μην περιμένουμε καμία σωτηρία.
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115 views • December 22, 2019
Οι Έλληνες πρέπει να καταλάβουν πως η λύση του Κυπριακού, του Σκοπιανού, του Βορειοηπειρωτικού, του Θρακικού ζητήματος, είναι πρώτιστα η λύση του Ελληνικού πολιτειακού ζητήματος και αυτό, είναι η αλλαγή του πολιτεύματος και η εγκαθίδρυση Εθνικιστικού Κράτους!.
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