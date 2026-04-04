PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others PREVENT Getting Diabetes

Original title: Don't Want to Have Sweet Pee? 7 Things You Can Do to Reduce Your Risk of Getting Type 2 Diabetes. Video going over 7 things you can do to reduce your risk of getting Type 2 Diabetes.

1. Decide to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner so you can control your schedule and do & get all of the things mentioned

by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





2. Live a very circadian rhythm-aligned daily schedule. Learn all about circadian biology (aka: chronobiology) at any of





https://tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat

https://tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101

https://tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies





3. Get consistently great sleep. To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





4. Avoid toxins of all kinds, especially non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) & man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens.

Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays





Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies





View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Watch videos @

https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy





5. Detox the body of environmental toxins such as plasticizers, heavy metals, pesticides, etc. Learn how to sweat more & dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue by having far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body w/

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng





View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





6. eat ONLY during daylight hours





7. exercise more to become more insulin-sensitive





To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma