PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others PREVENT Getting Diabetes

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Original title: Don't Want to Have Sweet Pee? 7 Things You Can Do to Reduce Your Risk of Getting Type 2 Diabetes. Video going over 7 things you can do to reduce your risk of getting Type 2 Diabetes.
1. Decide to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner so you can control your schedule and do & get all of the things mentioned
by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
2. Live a very circadian rhythm-aligned daily schedule. Learn all about circadian biology (aka: chronobiology) at any of
https://tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat
https://tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101
https://tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101
https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies
3. Get consistently great sleep. To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
4. Avoid toxins of all kinds, especially non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) & man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens.
Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
&
https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To become a VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out
https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Watch videos @
https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
5. Detox the body of environmental toxins such as plasticizers, heavy metals, pesticides, etc. Learn how to sweat more & dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue by having far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body w/
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
6. eat ONLY during daylight hours
7. exercise more to become more insulin-sensitive
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
11:18End Screen