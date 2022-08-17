Step 1 To Establishing Bill Cooper's Martyrdom? The Autopsy Report Shows Luciferian-(Just-us) Death-Shot Left Powder Burns

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Source: https://ugetube.com/watch/bill-cooper-predicts-his-martyrdom-it-was-a-freemasonic-final-bullet-to-his-head_a4UeOrzd5hLWCpo.html
Autopsy Report Link: http://hourofthetime.com/1-LF/Bill_autopsy_report_07Nov2001.pdf
I actually for the first time drove near his broadcast station <year before the assassination. Show Low. (Before witnessing my first office-conspiracy where the ice-cubes were poisoned for one unwanted, particularly hard-working engineer. Only one employee out of fifteen refused to participate and quit her job from that office of natural thugs, lead, of course, by a Freemasonic thUg. Most of humanity are just natural backstabbers... the soul of the American Dream had already been compromised by 9/11 through mostly mass-media mind-control, I guess. Cooper would turn in his grave, I guess, if I told him what I saw. 1 in 15 still held onto her spirit. 350M/15=23 million still have it. So, patriotic are only 1 or 2/15, minus the 1/50 Freemasonic thUgs who make up North America. But maybe that office was 5/15 Luciferian who were already morally compromised. Luciferians are not citizens to any country they live in, they are internationalists and have no borders around the world... apparently. I think Cooper said that.)
I can see the true patriots sweeping over the country exposing the secret brainchip-hivemind army of Freemasonic/Luciferian thUgs identified by the scanner that every freedom fighter carries to catch the wicked saboteurs: https://ugetube.com/watch/brainchip-zombies-sleepers-may-already-be-in-your-household-after-covid-everyone-needs-a-scanner_8Dp9o1iFePRIQjm.html
The Luciferians require the microwaves in the airwaves to power-up their brainchips... Hence all the towers close to the ground in the cities...
To bring down the Tower-Of-Babel(TOB) http://tob.ezyro.com/ that runs the Covid-19 "Satan Sheep Slaughter" https://ugetube.com/watch/plandemic-is-a-smokescreen-covid-19-satan-039-s-sheep-slaughter-covid-scam-is-a-ss-wwcult-plan-to-re_mUfvoyf6dfv4rOa.html WW3 operation of secret genocide of the non-Cult people... Just interrupt the hivemind communications.
This is why the Luciferians are planning to establish low orbit satellites to increase the microwave prison grid robustness.