Volunteer Yanni From Romania Says He Very Much Appreciates and Respects the NFSC Which Aims at Taking Down the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】04/25/22 Volunteer Yanni from Romania says he once lived under communist Romania, he knows the risk of free expression of political opinion. So he very much appreciates and respects the New Federal State of China which aims at taking down the Chinese Communist Party. He is also very grateful for the coffee and the Asian style warm service from heart provided by the NFSC tent.