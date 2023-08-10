BIS Plan For A GLOBAL CBDC Was Just Released

BIS just released the plan for global CBDC. It is the plan
for a global Central Bank for digital currency. In other words the global elite
have just revealed their Marxist Agenda to control your life. The head of the
IMF just came out and announced their plan for this global CBDC. He shows a
video clip to prove his point. He explains what this is on a bulletin board.
Why it should scare the hell out of you. He explains what we can do in three
simple steps to push back. They call it a "Unified Ledger". In their
words it is a tokenized, programmable platform. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.