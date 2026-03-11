BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
ARE BIGFOOT SIGHTINGS NEPHILIM? | 3-11-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
159 followers
46 views • Yesterday

Show #2618


Show Notes:


Luke 21:25-26 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2021%3A25-26&version=KJV

Jack Dibbs podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Se1--ScaGTE

Return of the Nephilim: https://youtu.be/9j9Q_1gsuxc?si=F_IPXo1eFXUpeiJI

Smithsonian Giant cover up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pak-MYatRWw

Bing Search - How Many Times are Giants Mentioned in the Bible: https://www.bing.com/search?q=how%20many%20times%20are%20giants%20mentioned%20in%20the%20bible&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=how%20many%20times%20are%20giants%20mentioned%20in%20the%20bible&sc=0-48&sk=&cvid=8C854590E2754CAC8DCC78A00933CFAE

Every Biblical Encounter with Giants: https://youtu.be/JD0jGlCNeQM?si=7MAPPjx77uS4JncB

Tartaria: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tartary

Fitz Zimmerman: https://www.facebook.com/FritzZimmerman

Giant of Kandahar: https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/37955/20220531/13-foot-tall-red-haired-giant-of-kandahar-allegedly-killed-by-us-soldiers-in-afghanistan-claim.htm

2 Bigfoot sightings in Ohio: https://www.cantonrep.com/story/news/local/2026/03/09/bigfoot-sightings-reported-in-mantua-ohio-bigfoot-society/89063150007/?gnt-cfr=1&gca-cat=p&gca-uir=true&gca-epti=z113220p000950l000350c000950v113220d--47--b--47--&gca-ft=41&gca-ds=sophi

Isaiah 13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2013&version=KJV

Genesis 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen%206&version=KJV

LA Marzulli: https://lamarzulli.net/

Mark Trump's Graphics:

https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image000000-1.jpg


https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image000001-1.jpg



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

