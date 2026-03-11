ARE BIGFOOT SIGHTINGS NEPHILIM? | 3-11-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2618
Show Notes:
Luke 21:25-26 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2021%3A25-26&version=KJV
Jack Dibbs podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Se1--ScaGTE
Return of the Nephilim: https://youtu.be/9j9Q_1gsuxc?si=F_IPXo1eFXUpeiJI
Smithsonian Giant cover up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pak-MYatRWw
Bing Search - How Many Times are Giants Mentioned in the Bible: https://www.bing.com/search?q=how%20many%20times%20are%20giants%20mentioned%20in%20the%20bible&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=how%20many%20times%20are%20giants%20mentioned%20in%20the%20bible&sc=0-48&sk=&cvid=8C854590E2754CAC8DCC78A00933CFAE
Every Biblical Encounter with Giants: https://youtu.be/JD0jGlCNeQM?si=7MAPPjx77uS4JncB
Tartaria: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tartary
Fitz Zimmerman: https://www.facebook.com/FritzZimmerman
Giant of Kandahar: https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/37955/20220531/13-foot-tall-red-haired-giant-of-kandahar-allegedly-killed-by-us-soldiers-in-afghanistan-claim.htm
2 Bigfoot sightings in Ohio: https://www.cantonrep.com/story/news/local/2026/03/09/bigfoot-sightings-reported-in-mantua-ohio-bigfoot-society/89063150007/?gnt-cfr=1&gca-cat=p&gca-uir=true&gca-epti=z113220p000950l000350c000950v113220d--47--b--47--&gca-ft=41&gca-ds=sophi
Isaiah 13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2013&version=KJV
Genesis 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen%206&version=KJV
LA Marzulli: https://lamarzulli.net/
Mark Trump's Graphics:
https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image000000-1.jpg
https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image000001-1.jpg
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop