BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Trap for Khamenei. New Video of Alex Pretti! B2T Show, Jan 28, 2026
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
496 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
280 views • 1 day ago

Trump Trap for Khamenei. New Video of Alex Pretti!

Sponsor: Get Healthy with the right technology!

https://www.healthytechs.com/

Tell them Rick B2T set you. :-)


Other Links:


Catch the Silver Train with Kirk Elliott:

https://kepm.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!


Biblical Healing and Anointing Oil https://blessed2teach.com/oil

Use the B2T Code for discount.


Living Water Filters and More!

https://www.healthytechs.com/

Use the B2T code for discount.


New Year Body Reset: Red Light, Frequencies & More!

https://qestrong.com/new-year-body-reset/

Use B2T Code at checkout for 15% off


Live Events and Exclusive Content on:

https://faithnfreedom.tv

Search “FaithNFreedomTV” to download on TV and Mobile Apps


New WordNWorship Channel: https://rumble.com/c/WordNWorship


Invest in Parler Crypto Nodes!

https://blessed2teach.com/Parler

Earn Optio for activity & with nodes


Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations


Written Prayer Request Wall

https://neighborhood.social/group/2961


Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Join us 6 days a week!


Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/


#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

Mike Adams
U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy